Does digital technology have the potential to address the ‘legal gap’?

Despite the barriers to entry for digital solutions in the SME space, Chris Gorst believe technology could transform access to justice in the UK

For many individuals and small businesses legal services can seem inaccessible and reserved for those with the time and money to navigate a complex legal system. It is something to engage with only when there is no alternative.

In fact, research from Nesta Challenges has found that six in ten people in England and Wales think the legal system is ‘not set up for ordinary people’.

Other research suggests that more than half of UK adults experience a legal issue over a three-year time period and increasingly so as we get older.

However, there is a widespread belief among individuals in England and Wales that technology could be part of the solution to the ‘legal gap’, with six in 10 saying they think technology could lead to better services to help people resolve their legal problems.

Technology is not a panacea, but in many other areas of our lives it has transformed the choice, convenience and quality available to us, as well as enablin...