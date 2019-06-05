Of curiosity and cats: how to secure clients’ loyalty

Being curious and finding commonality with clients and colleagues are key to a committed relationship built around certainty, autonomy, trust and status, says Dr Alicia Fortinberry

What do you do to prepare for an important meeting with a client or colleague? Review the facts, your advice, perhaps answers to any questions that might arise?

All these are good, but research suggests you are leaving out a vital component – in fact, several – that could build commitment, respect and adoption of your views and opinions.

One that would persuade your team to work better and smarter for you, your colleagues to be more collaborative and supportive, and the client to repeatedly engage you – and even pay your bill.

That missing component is the questions you might ask. Where is your curiosity about the person or people, as well as about the matter or internal issue?

People do not make decisions based on facts or reason. Ask any behavioural scientist or economist. Usually unconsciously, people choose actions or adopt opinions based on emotion and relationship.

Hence all the fuss these days about...