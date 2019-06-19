Chief operating officers: does your law firm need one?

Alexandra Hatchman explains why appointing a dedicated operations resource makes sense in an ever more competitive market

The already saturated legal sector has become even more competitive, following the entrance of the big four accountancy firms into the market along with an influx of agile, innovative startups.

This has forced many legal practices to re-evaluate their business model, leading many to abandon traditional partnerships in favour of becoming a corporate entity.

Increasingly, looking to restructure their business to meet the demands of the highly competitive market these firms have been making the significant step of hiring experienced chief operations officers (COO).

What is a COO?

While the specific duties of a COO vary from sector to sector, and even business to business, a COO is generally responsible for the people, end-to-end processes and systems within an organisation. They help their organisation allocate its resources optimally in order to deliver the current and future goals of the business.

Crucially, the COO routinely repor...