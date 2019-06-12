And the winner is...

Alan Larkin has had enough of legal awards, or maybe not

I won an award last month. It was quite an accomplishment considering I hadn’t, to my knowledge, even been nominated.

It was impressively grand. Something like, ‘International Private Client Wealth Management Rising Star’.

I was, as we say up North, ‘made up’. I imagined the pleasure my mother would get telling everyone in the hairdresser’s about my latest achievement.

The fact that I hadn’t ever knowingly or by accident dabbled in private client work was a mere detail. I convinced myself that I had some expertise in wealth management. Or at least, I’d chalked up a fair few years managing wealth division: parting or reuniting warring spouses with houses, dosh, yachts or pensions.

The ‘Rising Star’ bit was a challenge. Not sure I could honestly say my heavenly body was in a state of ascendency. The trajectory was flattish at best.

Probably even in declen...