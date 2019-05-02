Unhappy state of affairs: the impact of family court closures

The government should make the best of the revised timescale for the court reform project to

learn from recent mistakes, urges Pippa Allsop

There is no question that the erosion of the availability of legal aid has narrowed access to justice for the economically vulnerable.

The number of litigants in person continues to rise and, although this increase must in part be due to the growing amount of free legal ‘advice’ available online, one of the primary reasons people choose to represent themselves continues to be simply because they are unable to pay for legal assistance.

In turn, increased numbers of litigants in person puts additional pressure on an already overstretched and underfunded court system, often (through no deliberate act of their own) exacerbating existing delays and costs. Precisely the result, ironically, that the LASPO 2012 was designed to address.

However, the lack of financial assistance in obtaining legal advice is not the only obstacle to access to justice.

In 2016, the government launched HMCTS into a £1bn project of ‘transforming’ o...