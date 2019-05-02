Speedboat or oil tanker: can your personal injury department survive?

With personal injury reforms unstoppably extending across the whole sector, options are getting
thinner for law firms, suggests Jonathan Wheeler
Another financial year has ended with the realisation that we have got it all to do again.
Running a legal practice is relentless. As I sit down to pen next year’s business plan, it’s a good time to take stock and look ahead to the challenges facing the personal injury market next year.
Let’s start with the Civil Liability Act, which will introduce a tariff scheme for low-value road traffic accidents by April 2020.
This will undoubtedly mean that the way lawyers have always done things will have to change: Greater deductions from damages, unbundled services, a greater use of technology and the use of less skilled (cheaper) advisers are all on the cards.
At the higher end, the Lord Chancellor is to make a decision on the discount rate by 6 August 2019.
Most industry pundits believe that the rate is likely to be increased to somewhere between 0 – 1 per cent.
The costs of ongoing financial advice will n...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.