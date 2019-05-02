Speedboat or oil tanker: can your personal injury department survive?

With personal injury reforms unstoppably extending across the whole sector, options are getting

thinner for law firms, suggests Jonathan Wheeler

Another financial year has ended with the realisation that we have got it all to do again.

Running a legal practice is relentless. As I sit down to pen next year’s business plan, it’s a good time to take stock and look ahead to the challenges facing the personal injury market next year.

Let’s start with the Civil Liability Act, which will introduce a tariff scheme for low-value road traffic accidents by April 2020.

This will undoubtedly mean that the way lawyers have always done things will have to change: Greater deductions from damages, unbundled services, a greater use of technology and the use of less skilled (cheaper) advisers are all on the cards.

At the higher end, the Lord Chancellor is to make a decision on the discount rate by 6 August 2019.

Most industry pundits believe that the rate is likely to be increased to somewhere between 0 – 1 per cent.

The costs of ongoing financial advice will n...