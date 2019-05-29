Sandals in Chancery Lane?

What a pity we all have to wear clothes. Of all the species on the planet, we are the only ones who, out of choice, cover our bodies with extraneous material.
I say “out of choice” because we extend this little human foible to those animals that keep us company. Dogs and cats in particular put on pained expressions as they are dressed up for Christmas or Easter.
If the weather is chilly no small dog is allowed out without its designer tartan overcoat. Even horses have to dress up in winter, wearing the equine equivalent of Gucci overcoats.
We are defined by what we wear. With no clothes on, most of us are not a pretty sight, fortunately seldom seen in public, unless we choose to streak across a football or cricket pitch.
Our garments tell the world who we are or at least who we aspire to be. Thus we dress sombrely if we appear in court – unless it is a telephone hearing, in which case, anything goes.
If we are City solicitors goi...
