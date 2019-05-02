Revising legal services regulation: threat or promise?

Whether there ought to be a single independent legal regulator or just greater transparency requirements on anybody providing legal advice, lawyers should take an interest in how their sector should be regulated, says Emma Walker

Last month, Law Society board chair Robert Bourns invited delegates to the society’s Risk and Compliance conference to consider Steven Mayson’s Independent Review of Legal Services Regulation (IRLSR). Should you?

Stephen Mayson is Honorary Professor at UCL’s Centre for Ethics & Law. His review intends to explore issues raised by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) 2016 study of the legal services market, to assist government to evaluate the current system of legal services regulation.

The review will comprise three stages of work and five working papers assessing the existing framework and exploring the rationale, scope, focus and structure of legal services regulation.

The review is currently in its second phase and all five papers can be found on the UCL website, www.ucl.ac.uk.

The third stage will see the publication of revisions to all papers and an interim report of findin...