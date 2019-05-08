Putting clients at the centre: joined-up legal and accountancy services

The combined professional services approach is not the preserve of large accountancy firms, says Simon Walsh as he shares his organisation’s own experience

Last month Michael Castle, the man recently appointed to head Deloitte’s push into the legal market, sent shockwaves through the legal profession predicting that the Big Four accountancy firms will soon become “significant players” in the UK’s £25bn legal market.

Some commentators see this move by the Big Four as an enormous threat, making it even more important to be nimble and responsive and ensure that those silos in which many teams operate don’t limit the opportunities to compete effectively.

The concept of alternative business structures (ABS) for law firms was ushered in by the Legal Services Act of 2007, which enabled nonlawyers to own or invest in law firms for the first time and opened up entirely new ways for regulated legal activities to be taken to market.

Since then there has been a steady stream not only of law firms embracing the opportunities afforded by ABSs, but businesses outside the professi...