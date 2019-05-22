Martin Hopkins: Nurturing long-term relationships

A stint in a legal call centre and part-time work as a front-of-house manager have taught Birkett Long’s new managing partner that knowing the law is just one part of being a lawyer

When you next visit Marks Hall estate in Essex, between Colchester and Chelmsford, make sure you do so in the winter and that you take in the Millennium Walk, a lakeside woodland stretch including white Himalayan birches and red dogwood, which is especially striking at that time of year.

The project was made possible thanks to sponsorship by local firm Birkett Long, who wanted to support a sustainable, long-term project.

“Our brand is about being part of the community, a vibrant community, so we need to play our part,” says Martin Hopkins.

“We have a responsibility to that community, and Marks Hall is a good example of that – we wanted to do something that would be a lasting contribution”.

Hopkins is celebrating 18 years at Birkett Long on the day we meet and is due to become managing partner on 1 June.

When the Millennium Walk was planted, however, he was honing his craft as a specialist employment lawyer in a ...