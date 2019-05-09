Health & Safety 2.0: Solutions to the profession’s wellbeing challenge

Mounting evidence that lawyers are being exposed to unsustainable levels of stress is leading the profession to find proven strategies to combat it. Hannah Gannagé-Stewart reports

Stories of lawyers pushed to the brink of their mental and emotional resilience by the excessive demands of their jobs have become an unfortunately common occurrence in today’s legal world.

It was with great sadness last month that the legal community woke to news of the sudden death of Baker McKenzie global chair Paul Rawlinson, who had taken a leave of absence from the firm last October due to “exhaustion”.

It is unclear whether Rawlinson’s unexpected passing was related to his illness but his decision to take a break from work is evidence enough of the toll that stress can take.

And it’s not just those in positions of the greatest responsibility who find themselves negatively impacted by the pressures of legal practice.

There have been several examples recently of trainees falling foul of intensely competitive and bullying cultures.

Only weeks ago, a paralegal was awarded £47,000 by an employment ...