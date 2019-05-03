Freelance solicitors: walking in the middle lane of the motorway?

The new ‘freelance’ solicitor model looks a lot like the current consultant status – except it has none of the advantages for anyone, says Paul Bennett
Uber and the gig economy look certain to receive a legal flavour on 25 November 2019 with the introduction of a new model of working as a solicitor which is not currently permitted under the SRA regime.
The move will present a challenge to firms, and an opportunity for some individual solicitors, but at present the SRA proposals contain a fatal flaw.
They are in streaming terms more Napster than Spotify because the product is not quite right, and consumers will be left with that slightly uneasy feeling.
Freelance solicitor as a concept is not the model widely adopted by experienced and respected solicitors with a following when joining, as a consultant, one or multiple law firms to provide advice.
Freelance solicitors in the SRA sense will be those who practise alone, outside of a law firm and who employ no-one else.
The SRA currently regulates the entities through which a solicitor practises under the Practice Framework Rules 2011 (PF...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.