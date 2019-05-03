Freelance solicitors: walking in the middle lane of the motorway?

The new ‘freelance’ solicitor model looks a lot like the current consultant status – except it has none of the advantages for anyone, says Paul Bennett

Uber and the gig economy look certain to receive a legal flavour on 25 November 2019 with the introduction of a new model of working as a solicitor which is not currently permitted under the SRA regime.

The move will present a challenge to firms, and an opportunity for some individual solicitors, but at present the SRA proposals contain a fatal flaw.

They are in streaming terms more Napster than Spotify because the product is not quite right, and consumers will be left with that slightly uneasy feeling.

Freelance solicitor as a concept is not the model widely adopted by experienced and respected solicitors with a following when joining, as a consultant, one or multiple law firms to provide advice.

Freelance solicitors in the SRA sense will be those who practise alone, outside of a law firm and who employ no-one else.

The SRA currently regulates the entities through which a solicitor practises under the Practice Framework Rules 2011 (PF...