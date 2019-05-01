Form with function: using a consistent ‘key features’ document

A new form designed and endorsed by property specialist bodies is already addressing concerns around leasehold and supporting a move to managed freehold, says Beth Rudolf

Securing real change in the property market can often take time and it certainly needs cooperation and coordination.

There are many stakeholders and vested interests, and the whole house purchase process involves so many different professions that, without agreement between all parties and a commitment to work for the betterment of the market, there is little chance of achieving much.

Last month I wrote about why we should support changes to and a greater take-up of commonhold.

In this regard, the Housing Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee’s own report makes a positive contribution.

The report specifically focuses on the plight of existing leasehold house owners, how they might be able to extricate themselves from such a situation, and how the government should go about reforming the process.

Fixing the leasehold headache

There are several suggestions directed at the government in the report, inclu...