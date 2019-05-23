Capacity issues: ending the reliance on doctors?

With growing reluctance on the part of GPs to provide mental capacity assessments, is it time for private client solicitors to look for assistance from other professionals, asks Gary Rycroft
When it comes to mental capacity there is increasing frustration among solicitors that doctors do not have capacity.
By which I mean capacity in terms the time or inclination to carry out mental capacity assessments which are often an essential part of the legal practice of those of us dealing with the preparation of wills and lasting powers of attorney, Court of Protection work and contentious probate matters.
Remember, remember the vexed so-called ‘golden rule’. It arose from a speech by Lord Templeman in Kenward v Adams and in many ways it epitomizes the dilemma faced by many solicitors that a legal rule should be assessed by a non-lawyer.
While many commentators point out that the ‘golden rule’ is a statement of best practice to be followed only when the solicitor has doubts about capacity due to age or serious illness, it is nevertheless hangs over any situation where there is either or both factors present.
And by put...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.