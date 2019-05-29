All change: switching regulator

For Paul Hajek, adapting to the changes brought in by the Legal Services Act involved converting his firm to an ABS and eventually moving away from the SRA – and he has no regrets

My firm Clutton Cox achieved a long-term goal of becoming an ABS on 1 October 2018. On the same date, we chose to change regulator, switching from the Solicitors Regulation Authority to the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC).

Why would a small two-office conveyancing firm in South Gloucestershire embark on such a strategy?

On the same day, three other solicitor firms also converted – one firm hived off its conveyancing department to do so.

Will these be isolated examples or could we be witnessing a trend for specialist firms, especially in the conveyancing field, choosing different ownership structures and more specialised regulators?

Back to BABS

But, first take your mind back, if you will, to 2011 – BABS as I call it – that’s ‘Before Alternative Business Structures’. The implementation of the Legal Services Act 2007 had arrived.

Many law firms large and small...