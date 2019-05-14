AI: hype or help?

Artificial intelligence has already shown it can help streamline processes but it’s yet to change the way legal services are delivered – that’s the next challenge, says Sophie Brookes
Technology, and its speed of change, was the key challenge identified by law firms in PwC’s Annual Law Firms Survey 2018.
Artificial intelligence (AI), the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, is nothing new.
In 1997 former world champion Garry Kasparov was beaten in a chess game by Deep Blue; in 2011 IBM’s Watson beat the two best human players of the game show Jeopardy; and in 2017 AlphaGo, a computer program trained to play the board game Go, beat the world’s best human player.
But it’s not just the gaming world that is feeling the impact of AI. Could it be that the machines are really taking over?
AI has existed in law firms for years but without the catchy acronym. Many time recording tools use AI to capture and record a lawyer’s activities, even interrogating the lawyer’s desktop and telephone footprint to identify the files she’s been working on.
Accounts systems...
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 10 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 10 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to SJ app compatible with Android and Apple devices
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and IICJ events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emily.beechey@solicitorsjournal.com.