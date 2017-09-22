How to treat trade marks post-Brexit

There has been much speculation on the future of intellectual property law following the UK’s decision to leave the EU. As with so much to do with Brexit, the position remains unclear at present.

The purpose of this note is to consider only the possible implications for owners of EU-wide trade marks (EUTM). Note that some of the issues discussed here also apply to the EU-wide registration system for designs.

Since its inception in 1996 the EUTM system has allowed businesses, through a single application to a central registry, to register trade marks that cover all EU member states and has helped brand owners cost-effectively secure their rights across the EU marketplace.