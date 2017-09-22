How to charge your worth

What does that little voice in your head say just when you’re about to discuss fees or bill your clients? Does it go along the lines of “Oh I can’t possibly charge that, they’ll never pay it”, or “Gosh that’s a lot of money, I wouldn’t want to pay that”? How about “I’ll probably lose the client if I charge that and I can’t afford to lose clients”? These are not just words I’ve made up, they are quotes from real lawyers.

Perhaps you have been doing this for a long time and yet didn’t really realise it until now. If that’s the case, congratulations, you’ve just taken the first step in being able to transform it. Or maybe you were aware of it but didn’t know how to stop it or even if that was possible.