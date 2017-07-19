The protection of pre-emption rights

A recent Upper Tribunal decision sheds light not only on the importance of the specificity of the drafting of the pre-emption right, but also the steps which may be taken post contract to protect it.

The pre-emption right in Law v Haider [2017] UKUT 212 (TCC) was contained in a Tomlin order arising out of the settlement of a boundary dispute. It provided: ‘In the event of the Claimants or their estates selling any or all of the remaining land currently comprised in title number NK 171471 and/or Sovereign Meadows they shall give the Defendants the first option to purchase that land.’ Unilateral notices were registered over the respective titles but the grantees also applied to register restrictions as against the grantors’ titles.