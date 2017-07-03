An outbreak of holiday sickness claims

At this sad time of writing, post Westminster, Manchester, the London Bridge killings, and the Grenfell Tower losses, it seems wrong to consider ‘holidays’. But some of those killed and injured at London Bridge were on holiday, or extended work periods, enjoying the culture that we, as a nation, have to offer.

The nation, having decided on Brexit, has now, among those tragic events, also chosen the Conservatives as the largest party, albeit with support from the Democratic Unionist Party, which will lead us into the Brexit negotiations. The Conservatives and Labour, in their respective manifestos, set out that they could ‘negotiate the best possible deal for our country’ and would ‘seek to unite the country around a Brexit deal that works for every community in Britain’. We now know which it is to be – a negotiated softer deal.