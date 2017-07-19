Knowledge is power

Tension between clients and their tax advisers has been running high ever since the public spotlight was cast on high-value tax-planning schemes undertaken by public figures including Jimmy Carr and Gary Barlow. Couple the public disdain for, and the political pressure directed against, those involved in tax planning with the increased powers given to HMRC in 2015, and tax advisers face the perfect storm.

While this has always threatened to herald claims on a colossal scale, the actual liabilities to HMRC have taken a long time to begin to crystallise. Recently, however, HMRC has started to demand substantial repayments from taxpayers. It is in that light that we review the importance of the recent decision in Halsall and others v Champion Consulting Ltd and others [2017] EWHC 1079 (QB).