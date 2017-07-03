The dangers of ground rent clauses

Recent media coverage has raised the potential for litigation against conveyancing solicitors for allegedly failing properly to advise large numbers of clients about onerous ground rent clauses contained in leasehold contracts.

The leases in question are said to relate to properties built since 2007 with high ground rents which can double every ten or 25 years, or are linked to the rate of inflation. These expensive ground rent clauses are said to render the properties difficult to sell.

Leasehold Law, an alternative business structure, is understood to be seeking to sign up potential claimants for ‘group litigation’ against the conveyancing solicitors involved, with one report alleging that solicitors’ liability could exceed £500m.