Collaboration and cooperation with experts

As one of those vital but sometimes overlooked elements of the justice system, expert witnesses perhaps needed something to raise their profile – and the notion of ‘hot-tubbing’ them has certainly done that.

One of a series of significant issues facing experts and the wider legal community, hot-tubbing is the somewhat suggestive way to describe the practice of experts giving concurrent evidence in court (we can thank Australia for both). Since being introduced in 2013 as part of the Jackson reforms, it has improved the quality of evidence, saved trial time, and helped judges determine disputed issues by shuttling between the experts.

These, at least, were the conclusions of a Civil Justice Council (CJC) working group last year, to which the Expert Witness Institute contributed.