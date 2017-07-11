Collaboration and cooperation with experts

Martin Spencer QC describes some of the significant issues currently facing experts, including the prevalence of hot-tubbing and difficulties with securing proper pay
11 July 2017
As one of those vital but sometimes overlooked elements of the justice system, expert witnesses perhaps needed something to raise their profile – and the notion of ‘hot-tubbing’ them has certainly done that.
One of a series of significant issues facing experts and the wider legal community, hot-tubbing is the somewhat suggestive way to describe the practice of experts giving concurrent evidence in court (we can thank Australia for both). Since being introduced in 2013 as part of the Jackson reforms, it has improved the quality of evidence, saved trial time, and helped judges determine disputed issues by shuttling between the experts.
These, at least, were the conclusions of a Civil Justice Council (CJC) working group last year, to which the Expert Witness Institute contributed.
Want to read on?
This article is part of our subscription-based access. Please pick one of the options below to continue.
SUBSCRIBE for one User
Unlimited access to the entire SJ website for a full year for one user.
- 48 issues a year delivered to you
- Digital edition of the magazine for one user – sent to your inbox or accessible through the website
- Access to premium content on the website
- Access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online
- Advanced search feature
- Online support
- Access to our NEW SJ app which will be compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and ARK events
Subscribe
CORPORATE SUBSCRIPTION
Your department or entire firm can subscribe to Solicitors Journal online, providing easy access for all who require it. Discount corporate subscription rates apply, starting at only £489 per annum, based on number of users.
The Corporate IP Licence includes:
- Digital copy of the magazine sent to individuals’ inboxes and accessible through the website. Solicitors Journal publishes 48 issues per year
- Unlimited access to premium content on the website based on IP addresses
- Unlimited access to the fully searchable online archive of Solicitors Journal, Managing Partner and Private Client Adviser, which spans over 13 years
- Weekly email newsletter with all the latest news, analysis and features
- Comment on SJ content and contribute to the SJ community online (username required)
- Unlimited access to our NEW SJ app which will be compatible with Android and Apple devices – coming soon!
- 6 special focuses per year
- Special offers and discounts on Solicitors Journal and ARK events
The Corporate IP Licence is tailored to your firm, making it the most cost effective way for the firm to access Solicitors Journal, and enables the firm to remain compliant with copyright and our Terms and Conditions. This gives you the ability to print and circulate articles within the firm.
To enquire about a Corporate IP Licence for your firm, please contact our Subscriptions Manager on emilyjane.beechey@wilmingtonplc.com.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY
You can immediately access Solicitors Journal premium content for a FREE two week trial period by registering NOW. To register you will need to have a corporate email address. You will receive:
- Two digital copies of Solicitors Journal
- Weekly email alert with latest legal news
- Access to premium content
- Access to 13 years of searchable archives
Register