Bundles of fun

A final hearing in financial relief cases should be rare. With realistic advice to the parties, proper engagement at the financial dispute resolution appointment, and encouragement from the judge, cases should settle. But some do not and need a final hearing. So how can you help the judge and present your client’s case in the best light?

Judges do try to pre-read cases in advance of the hearing. This only works if there is something sensible to pre-read. The trial bundle is the obvious place to start but preparing one seems to cause more problems than it ought to.