Trust of land: when to make a Bagum order

The usual order made regarding the sale of property subject to a trust of land is that all beneficiaries will be entitled to bid. However, there may be circumstances where one beneficiary is given the opportunity to buy the property before the others. I refer to this as a ‘Bagum order’ as the issue arose for determination in Bagum v Hafiz [2016] Ch 241.

Mrs Bagum’s late husband purchased the property, a four-bedroom house, as a right to buy tenant in 2003, two years before his death intestate. Those family members with an interest in his intestate estate gave up their interests to Mrs Bagum, so that she became the sole registered owner of the property. She, her three sons, and one of her daughters continued to live at the property, to the purchase of which her two eldest sons, Mr Hafiz and Mr Hai, had made financial contributions.