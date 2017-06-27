Teaching young lawyers old tax tricks

We have become so used to the transferable nil rate band (TNRB) for inheritance tax (IHT) in the last ten years, some younger UK practitioners will be unfamiliar with the nil rate band discretionary trust.

NRB D/Ts were one way, prior to October 2007, of getting ‘two bites of the cherry’, two IHT NRBs. While many have continued using NRB D/Ts as a valued planning tool, they could have a whole new lease of life following the introduction of the residence nil rate band (RNRB) for IHT. This opens a new chapter in IHT planning, major re-thinking of strategies required, so where do NRB D/Ts fit in?