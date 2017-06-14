A salve for NHS whistleblowers?

The peculiar vulnerability of whistleblowers in the workplace has recently been illustrated by the case of the chief executive of Barclays bank, who is reported to have engaged the assistance of a US law enforcement agency in an unsuccessful attempt to unmask a whistleblower who raised concerns to do with his appointment of an associate to a senior role in the bank.

In theory, the legal protection for whistleblowers is straightforward. A worker makes a disclosure, usually to his employer, on qualifying grounds which are prescribed (typically, a legal breach or endangering health or safety). Provided the disclosure is made in the public interest (until June 2013, in ‘good faith’) it amounts to a protected disclosure, colloquially know as ‘blowing the whistle’. Any retribution visited on the worker for blowing the whistle, whether by detriment or dismissal (which is deemed automatically unfair), is unlawful and can sound in damages.