Off the record

In 2013, the government introduced changes to the disclosure of criminal records that were intended to allow individuals to put their pasts behind them. Four years later, the Court of Appeal has concluded in R (o.a.o. P, G, W and Krol) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & ors [2017] EWCA Civ 321 (P & ors) that ex-offenders still face the unnecessary revelation of old and often irrelevant records when applying for jobs.

Should there now be independent reviews of the disclosure of criminal records? And ought this country now to permit the deletion of stale cautions and convictions?

Arbitrary disclosure system

The current criminal records system was formulated in 2013 in response to a single question: is it right for a man to be haunted for the rest of his working life by a bicycle theft he committed at the age of 11?