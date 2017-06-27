Piercing the corporate veil in confiscation proceedings

The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA), which underpins the confiscation process in England and Wales, is weighted against the defendant. The stated purpose of confiscation proceedings is to deprive the convicted defendant of the financial benefit obtained from his criminal conduct. The burden is invariably on the imprisoned defendant, without easy practical recourse to his financial records, to establish on the balance of probabilities the legitimacy of his assets over the preceding six years in the face of prosecution assertions and statutory assumptions.

Matters are more complicated but not necessarily more unfavourable where the defendant is a director or shareholder of a company and the prosecution is trying to recover the company’s assets by piercing the ‘veil’ of incorporation. While POCA is detailed in many respects, the law surrounding this subject has been defined by case law and remains stubbornly obscure.