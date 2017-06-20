The language of proportionality

Even those of us who took our law exams some decades before the turn of the century – when the common market was in its infancy and the protection of human rights was achieved by judicial instinct, the rules of natural justice, and common sense – even we from a bygone age can recognise that certain EU principles may now legitimately be called ‘trite law’.

The joint judgment of Lords Reed and Toulson in R (on the application of Lumsden and others) v Legal Services Board [2016] AC 697 gives us an example: ‘Proportionality as a general principle of EU law involves a consideration of two questions: first, whether the measure in question is suitable or appropriate to achieve the [legitimate] objective pursued; and secondly, whether the measure is necessary to achieve that objective, or whether it could be attained by a less onerous method.’