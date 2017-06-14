GLS v Brookes: Discriminatory recruitment practices

A disabled law student has succeeded in her claim that the Government Legal Service (GLS) discriminated against her in her application for a training contract.

Terri Brookes is a mature law student, and in spring 2015 she applied for a position as a trainee solicitor with the GLS. She has Asperger’s syndrome, and during her university career this necessitated adjustments to be made for her.

The GLS offers 35 training places a year, for which it receives thousands of applications. The recruitment procedure initially requires all candidates to pass a multiple choice situational judgement test (SJT). This involves psychometric testing, and tests candidates’ ability to make judgments. There is no time limit for the test, which is one of three tests candidates must pass before interview.

Social imagination