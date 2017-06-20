An emphasis on data protection and fundraising

The information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, has warned businesses that with one year to go until implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation, there’s no time to delay in preparing for ‘the biggest change to data protection law for a generation’.

Among a number of initiatives to mark one year until GDPR compliance, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published an updated data protection self-assessment toolkit for SMEs, which includes a new element to help organisations assess their progress in preparing for the GDPR, and has updated its ‘12 steps to take now’ guidance. The ICO has also launched its information rights strategy, setting out its mission statement to increase public trust over the next four years.

The ICO recently issued 11 charities with a monetary penalty under section 55A of the Data Protection Act 1998 for misusing donors’ personal data.