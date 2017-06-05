Directors' duties and share purchase agreements

In First Subsea Ltd v Balltec Ltd and Others [2017] EWCA Civ 186, the Court of Appeal recently considered whether the terms of section 21 of the Limitation Act 1980 apply to claims involving a director’s breach of fiduciary duty involving fraud.

Section 21 provides that a claim for breach of trust must be issued within a six-year period following the breach, save for actions which involve fraud or embezzlement of company property.

In this case, a former director (D) of First Subsea Ltd (C) formed a rival company in order to compete with C’s business. C subsequently issued a successful claim against D for breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and conspiracy to injure by unlawful means.