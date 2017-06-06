Cock-up, not conspiracy: preparing budgets and bills

There are times in your personal life where you contemplate, for example, the installation of a new outside tap and as you prepare to drill the first hole in the wall, you turn to your partner and say, ‘How hard can it be?’

And so it is with the preparation of bills of costs. Even after 26 years I still never cease to be amazed at the firms who will entrust the preparation of a bill of costs to the new trainee/paralegal/secretary/office cat (delete as appropriate).

Dark art

Costs have long been thought of as a dark art and in recent times, with the introduction of phased bills and the new electronic bill coming into effect from 1 October 2017, it is more important than ever that budgets and bills are prepared by a costs lawyer.