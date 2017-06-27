Changing the culture of traditional partnerships

Technology can deliver a great deal in the provision of legal services. Put simply, it allows routine work to be done quicker, at less cost, and often more accurately. Progressive firms are just starting to experience genuine efficiencies from technology, although quantifiably significant benefits have yet to arrive for the majority.

A further technological leap is underway: allowing legal software and solutions to work just as seamlessly on every mobile device, such as a tablet or smartphone, as they do in the office. Just as the use of mobile technology becomes not just prevalent but ubiquitous, anytime anywhere access from any mobile device to a firm’s systems and data is becoming a reality.