Unfair prejudice: Supercars, yachts, and other excesses

Unsurprisingly, complaints by minority shareholders about excessive directors’ remuneration and inadequate dividends often go hand in hand. The recent case of (1) Donald Booth (2) Charles Wilkinson (3) Jane Compton v Clarence Booth & 9 Others [2017] EWHC 457 (Ch) is a reminder that despite the high hurdles, the court is prepared to intervene if necessary.

This case concerned CF Booth Limited – one of the largest metal recycling businesses in Europe. The business was successful with substantial dividends being paid each year. However, in 1986, the company made a loss. Despite returning to healthy profitability from 1987, no dividends were ever again declared. In 1987, the chairman confirmed his intention never to pay a dividend.