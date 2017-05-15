Under threat: fighting off intellectual property litigation bullies

The Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 received royal assent on 27 April 2017 and is expected to come into force in October 2017.

Under UK law there is a statutory right of redress against unjustified (or groundless) threats to sue for infringement of a patent, trade mark, or registered or unregistered design. Threats to sue for infringement of IP rights can be a powerful weapon and if made against retailers, for example, their fear of the costs involved in litigation may result in them capitulating and their business being damaged, even if the IP right is invalid.

Therefore, a person so threatened can seek a declaration that the threats are unjustified, damages, and an injunction to prevent further such threats in the future.

There is a consensus that the pre-Act threats provisions were in need of reform. Criticisms included: