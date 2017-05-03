The technological challenge has only just begun

I recently presented at the Legalex conference in London, which was a very interesting event. I also attended the previous four, which were staged in conjunction with Accountex. Back then, so many of the people walking around were obviously visitors from ‘next door’, but not so this year. There were no accountants in sight and the exhibitors were also very different.

Previous years had seen the attendance of many of the main banks and a wide range of lenders. This year I was looking forward to walking around and testing the water. What was their appetite for lending, what sectors were they attracted to, and what was the mood music? To my surprise, only one financial institution had a formal presence – although many had representatives walking around. Why not, I wondered. Are they all now nervous of the market post-KWM et al? Unlikely, and not a message that they are sending when you meet them.