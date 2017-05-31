Relocation, relocation

With the immigration status of EU citizens living in the UK uncertain following the referendum last year, it is possible that there may be a rise in relocation applications by parents seeking to remove their children permanently to other European countries.

The starting point is that if you want to permanently relocate to another jurisdiction with your child then you require the written consent of the other parent or an order of the court.

If the other parent will not consent and a court application is required, then the court will consider the matter under the Children Act 1989, and, as always, the welfare of the child is the court’s primary concern.