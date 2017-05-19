QOCS and ‘mixed claims’

The judgment handed down by Mr Justice Morris in the appeal matter of Robert Jeffreys v The Commissioner of the Police of the Metropolis on 4 May 2017 is the first time that the application of the civil procedure rules on qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) have been considered in relation to a type 3 ‘mixed claim’.

A type 3 ‘mixed claim’ denotes a monetary claim for personal injury alongside a monetary claim for a non-personal injury. In Mr Jeffreys’ case the personal injury claim was the exacerbation of his pre-existing paranoid schizophrenia and the swelling and bruising to his wrists. The monetary claim for non-personal injury was the malfeasance claims in false imprisonment, assault and battery, malicious prosecution, and misfeasance in public office.

Appeal