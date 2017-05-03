Politically exposed persons and enhanced due diligence

The Fourth Money Laundering Directive will be transposed into UK law when the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 come into force on 26 June 2017.

The new regulations were released in draft form in mid-March and have been described as a seismic shift in anti-money laundering regulation. The existing 2007 regulations run to 51 clauses; the 2017 regulations are more than double that at 107 clauses.

One change was widely pre-advertised. People who have a prominent public function in the government are described as politically exposed persons (PEPs) and foreign PEPs (including their family members and business associates) have long been subject to enhanced due diligence (EDD). From now on domestic PEPs will be subject to the same regulations. Or will they? The Treasury notes published alongside the draft regulations tell a rather different story.