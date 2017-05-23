Interpretation of contract: look at the quality of the drafting

There cannot be a lawyer in the land who is not, from time to time, confronted with the problem of the interpretation, construction, and meaning of a contract. The canons of construction are well known. They often conflict. Interpretation may not be so easy.

The issue in Wood v Capita Insurance Services Ltd [2017] UKSC 24 was the interpretation of an indemnity clause in a commercial contract between commercial parties. In a lucid and elegant judgment Lord Hodge summed up the principles, such that in many cases there will be no need to go further:

‘The court invited [counsel for Capita] to present his case without having to refer to the well-known authorities on contractual interpretation, with which it was and is familiar’.