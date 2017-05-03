Goodbye to vicarious liability's close connection test?

Over 15 years ago, the House of Lords took a ground-breaking step in Lister v Hesley Hall [2001] UKHL 22 to redirect the rules of vicarious liability. In overturning the Salmond test as the basis of determining the course of employment, it sought to widen recovery, especially in relation to intentional torts committed by employees who abused children in their care.

The parameters of Lister

The new test offered by Lord Steyn preferred the idea that there should be a sufficiently close connection between the work done and the tort committed so that it would be just and fair to make the employer vicariously liable. This was intended to avoid the perceived limitations of Salmond, which made it difficult to find child sex abuse by an employee, an unauthorised way of being a teacher, warden, carer,