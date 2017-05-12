Digitalised legal services: challenge or opportunity?

The traditional idea of ‘seeing a lawyer’ used to mean literally that: a solicitor and a client would be in each other’s presence in the same room at the same time (much like witnesses to a will). However, improved technology has led to an increasing tendency to substitute, or at least supplement, face-to-face meetings with telephone contact and transactions conducted over the internet.

In England and Wales, the ‘high street’ practice and its established way of doing business is under threat. Long gone are the typewriters and mostly even the fax machines. Offices are now increasingly paperless, some are entirely ‘virtual’, and even in traditional firms ever more work is transacted online.