Conditional fees in publication proceedings after Times Newspapers v Flood

Last month the Supreme Court heard three appeals involving a challenge to orders for costs made in the High Court against three newspapers after a trial (two libel cases, one for misuse of private information). The newspapers (The Times, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Mirror) argued that their European Convention on Human Rights article 10 rights (freedom of expression) were infringed by the orders requiring them to reimburse the success fees and after the event insurance premiums incurred by the claimants, under the Access to Justice Act 1999 regime.

The judgment in Times Newspapers Ltd v Flood, Miller v Associated Newspapers, and Frost v MGN [2017] UKSC 33 held unanimously (dismissing the appeals) that the claimants had incurred financial obligations in reliance on the 1999 Act and had a legitimate expectation that it would not be retrospectively appealed or invalidated – to do so would infringe their article 1 to protocol 1 rights.