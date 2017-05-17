Broadcasting, balance, and blacklists

With less than a month to go before voters go to the polls on 8 June, the newspapers, airwaves, and social media are awash with coverage of the general election. A key topic is the lack of a televised head-to-head UK-wide leaders’ debate involving Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn – although north of the border, Nicola Sturgeon will face her rivals in a live televised debate on STV.

Other complaints include BBC coverage of UKIP, with the Green party describing as ‘galling’ the decision to give Paul Nuttall two dedicated 30-minute BBC shows prior to the election whereas the Greens have none. Many Twitter users have made the same joke after UKIP’s collapse in the recent local elections: they may have lost all their seats, but at least they’ve got a safe seat on BBC Question Time.