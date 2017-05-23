AI revolution and ‘Industry 4.0’

A recent report by the International Bar Association suggests that rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI) will have a profound impact on the workplace which will result in current employment laws becoming outdated.

The report identifies the development of AI as triggering the ‘fourth industrial age’ or ‘Industry 4.0’. The preceding three revolutions are listed as: industrialisation, electrification, and digitalisation. Industry 4.0 will be characterised by automation of production and logistics, the ‘internet of things’ (connection between everyday objects), robotisation, dematerialisation, use of big data, and a more flexible ‘gig economy’.