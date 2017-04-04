When the litigation loser becomes the winner

The general rule for litigation in England and Wales is that the unsuccessful party will be ordered to pay the costs of the successful party. But who is the ‘unsuccessful party’ where the defendant admits liability in a £15m claim but is only ordered to pay nominal damages of £2?

This is precisely what happened in Marathon Asset Management v James Seddon and ors [2017] EWHC 479 (Comm). In this case, Marathon spent nearly £10m in pursuit of damages of £15m against Luke Bridgeman for misuse of confidential information. Bridgeman admitted liability very early on, so the claim principally concerned an assessment of quantum.

It transpired that Bridgeman had tried to settle the dispute halfway through the proceedings with a part 36 offer of £1.5m. The question for the court was whether the usual order for costs should be varied so as to disentitle the otherwise successful party from recovering any or part of its costs.