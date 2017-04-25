A welcome decision on aggregation

The Supreme Court case of AIG Europe Limited v Woodman and others [2017] UKSC 18 has thrown some light on the meaning of ‘related matters or transactions’ in the context of the interpretation of solicitors’ indemnity insurance.

The case involved 214 claims by investors and prospective buyers of properties in two development projects in Morocco and Turkey. The buyers and investors provided funds to the developer’s solicitors firm, the International Law Partnership (ILP), to be held on trust pending the completion of various formalities.

When the developments collapsed ILP faced substantial claims in relation to both developments regarding released funds. ILP’s insurers, AIG Europe Limited, sought to aggregate the claims as one claim arising from related matters.

Meaning of ‘related’