The rise of robo-lawyer

Technology is driving aspects of our lives we could not have imagined even a few years ago. More data has been created in the past two years than in the previous two millennia. Thanks to the combined effects of digitalisation we are generating 4.7 quintillion bytes every year. Such huge volumes of information make artificial intelligence the logical development to fill the gap, bringing the capacity to crunch the bytes and uncover relevant and useful outcomes.

Headlines abound in the legal media, so we know the major international law firms are pressing ahead with the development of AI. Recently that’s included an announcement by Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance that it has developed a standalone product to help clients comply with complex regulatory changes. Elsewhere, Canadian AI-lawtech start-up Blue J Legal is set to expand into the UK with a product it claims can predict how courts will rule in tax cases with 90 per cent accuracy.